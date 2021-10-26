Telangana Youth Congress protests against govt for bedecking Indira Gandhi statue to mark TRS's 20th year of inception

Youth Congress on Monday staged a protest on Necklace Road in Telangana against the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for bedecking Indira Gandhi statue as a part of TRS's plenary session to mark the 20th year of its inception on October 25.

The Youth Congress leaders removed the pink pennant bunting strings from Indira Gandhi's statue and raised Congress flags.

Youth Congress chief Shiv Sena Reddy while speaking tosaid that TRS party members tying TRS flags and banners around the Indira Gandhi statue is an "insult" to Indira Gandhi. He further said that cases were filed against them for removing TRS's flags.

The state was decked in pink colour with banners, posters, flexes and huge cut-outs of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and other party members.

( With inputs from ANI )

