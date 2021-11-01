Terror Attack Alert: Bomb threat to 46 railway stations in the country before Diwali

Shocking information has come to light that Lashkar-e-Taiba has a big plan to carry out terrorist attacks in the country before Diwali. Lashkar-e-Taiba has threatened to blow up a key railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The terrorists have sent such a letter to the superintendent of Hapud railway station. After this the systems are in alert mode. There is also a stir in the police department. A letter has been received by the superintendent of Hapud railway station in Uttar Pradesh late on Saturday night. A total of 46 railway stations have been threatened with bombing. Security has been beefed up at railway stations in Uttar Pradesh following the letter.

Passengers are also being scrutinized. Apart from this, everyone is being closely monitored with the help of CCTV cameras. GRP, RPF and Dog Squad are also on standby. According to information received from the intelligence department on Saturday night, Lashkar-e-Toiba is planning to carry out bomb blasts at 46 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. The terrorists have written a letter to the superintendent of Hapud railway station. It has threatened with terrorist attacks. The superintendent informed the security department about the letter.

Meanwhile, the terrorist threat named key railway stations like Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur. Security at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction in Varanasi has been beefed up following the intelligence alert. GRP and RPF are also conducting a search operation at the railway station.

The guards on the train have also been beefed up following the threat of a terrorist attack. Not only that, but the security guards at the railway station are also on alert mode. Additional security arrangements have been deployed at several important stations. Security guards are inspecting the passengers and their belongings. It is also being investigated through the Dog Squad.