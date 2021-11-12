Terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight refused to surrender: J&K Police

Srinagar, Nov 12 The two terrorists killed in an encounter in the Chawalgam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district had refused to surrender that triggered the encounter, officials said on Friday.

The Army said on Thursday an input was received from the Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) about the presence of two unidentified terrorists in the general area of village Chansar near Chawalgam. A cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF.

"Swift reaction by the security forces ensured that the terrorists were quickly isolated in a house in the village, while other civil were evacuated out of harm's way.

"Appeal for surrender was made by the security forces, which went unheeded. Intermittent exchange of fire between the terrorists and security forces ensued throughout the night.

"At first light on November 12..., the security forces launched a deliberate operation to flush out the terrorists and by 8.30 a.m. both terrorists were neutralised. One AK-47, one pistol and other war-like stores were recovered from the encounter site," the Army said.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police reports, one of the terrorists killed in the operation on Friday was identified as Sheeraz Ahmad Lone alias Maulvi. He was a native of Souch, Kulgam and had run away from home and joined Hizbul Mujahideen on September 30, 2016.

"He later proclaimed himself as self-styled district commander in Kulgam. He was responsible for misleading a number of youth in the area by radicalising them and in turn using them to carry out terrorist attacks while he himself ensured self-survival.

"Reports indicate that in the last five years, he had recruited many youths as terrorists out of which a majority have been neutralised by the security forces.

"The second terrorist, identified as Yawar Ah. Bhat was a resident of Ponipora and had joined Hizbul Mujahideen on March 26, 2021. He was trying to orchestrate terrorist attacks on innocent civil," the Army further said.

The Army said the elimination of terrorists has led to breaking of enemies' important link between the terrorist, who wields weapons and the terror network.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor