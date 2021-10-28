Three apprehended after two injured in clashes over pigeon flying in Delhi's Seelampur

The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended three people after a clash broke out between two groups over pigeon flying in the Seelampur area of the national capital, leaving two persons injured.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident was shared on Twitter.

"At about 11.15 am a PCR call was received at Seelampur Police Station about a quarrel wherein two persons Deepak and Naveen were injured," informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East.

"During the primary investigation, it has emerged that both parties are neighbours and the dispute has erupted between both parties over "Kabutar Bazi" (pigeon flying) which lead to fight and injury to two persons," added the DCP.

The accused have been identified as Chand Mohammad (21), Sameer (20) and their father Rafik alias Tinda (45).

However, the police have denied any communal angle in the incident.

"Except the fact that both parties are from different religions, there is nothing communal in the incident. The tweet contains distorted facts," stated the DCP.

A case has been registered in this matter under sections 308 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Seelapmur Police Station.

Further investigation is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

