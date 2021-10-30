Three arrested in wake of Muzaffarpur liquor tragedy

Patna, Oct 30 Following the death of at least eight persons after they consumed spurious liquor in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, the Special Branch arrested three persons on Saturday, officials said.

DSP, Special Branch, Vinay Kumar Rai, also said that the deaths happened due to consumption of liquor, but, it is not clear yet whether the liquor was poisonous or not.

"The deceased were involved in a liquor party. There may be the possibility that other food items were adulterated or there is also a possibility that liquor was spurious. The arrested persons have confessed that they have consumed liquor," he said.

"As the use of liquor is banned in Bihar, we have registered charges under the liquor prohibition act, apart from criminal act that led to the deaths. Further investigation is on," Rai said.

"A team from the forensic science laboratory collected the samples from the party's venue and sent it to the lab for testing. Results are awaited," the official said.

The police official said that a liquor party was organised in Repura village under Saraiya police station on the night of October 28 where two dozen persons were involved. The deceased included Avinash Rai, Vipul Sahi, Dhiresh Singh alias Goltan Singh, Munna Singh, and Awanish Singh.

The police said that the health of Munna Singh, Awanish Singh, and Sahi deteriorated during the party. While the first two died on the night of October 28 itself, Sahi, Goltan Singh, and Rai died on Saturday afternoon. More deaths were reported subsequently but the deceased are yet to be identified.

This was the second incident of liquor deaths in north Bihar in the last one week. Earlier, five persons died in a village under Guthni police station in Siwan district.

