Three brothers held for killing man in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 10 The Gurugram police have arrested three brothers for allegedly killing Hitesh Yadav alias Baccha, a resident of Rampura village in Gurugram, on October 10 due to old enmity, said police.

The police said on Wednesday that the accused have been identified as Mahipal alias Gujjar, Vikram alias Lenda and Dinesh alias Desha, all residents of Rampura village of Gurugram.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 10, 2021 when Hitesh visited the accused house for drinks. Following a dispute, the trio allegedly killed the victim after hitting him on his head with a blunt object and also strangulated him. They put the body in a plastic bag and threw it in the Pandala mountain area to hide his identity.

The body was discovered by a morning walker, Tarun Parmar of Maruti Kunj area of Gurugram, on October 16 who informed the police.

The police reached the spot and took custody of the body and sent it for an autopsy.

Following the incident, the Gurugram police registered a murder case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested three accused. They were produced before the court on Wednesday which remanded them in police custody.

The police said "The previous enmity and an argument on the incident day between them led to the murder. Further investigation is underway".

A case of rape and loot was registered against an accused Mahipal Gujjar while a case of murder and loot was registered against Vikram in the past, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor