Three kids injured after mobile battery blasts while they were playing

Smartphones have become an integral part of everyone's life. Nowadays, even children are obsessed with mobile phones. But giving a phone to children can be dangerous. A similar incident has now come to light. A horrible incident has taken place where the battery of a mobile phone exploded while a child was playing on it. The shocking thing is that the battery exploded in the hands of the children and its pieces have penetrated into their bodies. The incident took place in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh.

Three children have been seriously injured in a mobile battery blast. The battery of the mobile exploded while the three were playing. All three have been admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to information received, the blast took place near Dharmendra Srivastava's house. His 11-year-old son Sumit came home from class at 7.30pm on Wednesday. At that time, while playing, he found an old mobile battery in the house.

While Sumit was playing, his cousins ​​Gaurav Khare and Raman Khare were there. They were both playing with his mobile battery. While playing, he took a wire and attached the point of the battery to both sides. As soon as the wire was inserted, there was a loud blast and pieces of mobile phone batteries penetrated the bodies of the children. Hearing a loud noise, the members of the house came running. Then they saw the children lying injured. The children were rushed to a hospital where doctors are treating them.