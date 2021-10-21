Three-year-old brutally murdered on his birthday, dead body found in bag

A three-year-old boy has been brutally murdered on his birthday. The heartbreaking incident has been reported in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The boy suddenly disappeared while playing near his house at noon. Family members were searching for him, but he was not found. Later in the evening, his body was found in a secluded place in a sack.

Seeing the body of the boy the family and villagers have expressed suspicion that the boy was killed. The boy had bruises on his body, indicating that he was brutally murdered. The police have been informed about this. The body is currently being sent to the hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway. According to information received, it was the birthday of Shyam Kothare's three-year-old son Akshansh Kothare from Khandwa district. He was playing around the house. He then suddenly disappeared from there.

The boy's father and family had lodged a complaint with the police station that Akshansh was missing. Family members and locals were then searching for him. But at 10 pm, some people from the area reached a secluded house. Everyone was shocked to see that Akshansh's body was found in a sack. Considering the seriousness of the incident, the police have also started an investigation. An atmosphere of fear has prevailed in the area and police are investigating further.