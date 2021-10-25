TMC delegation meets family of deceased Goa teenager

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Monday met the family of teenager Siddhi Naik, who died in mysterious circumstances on a Goa beach in August this year.

The delegation comprising of party MP Mohua Moitra, party leader Babul Supriyo, former Goa Chief Minister and TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro slammed the BJP government in Goa over the probe into the youngster's death.

"This family has lost their daughter. Police have done nothing but added to their misery," Moitra said, after meeting Siddhi's parents.

The 19-year-old girl, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, was missing since the morning of August 12 and a missing complaint was filed by her father with the Calangute police station.

Her body was found the next day at Calangute beach. A post mortem has ruled out sexual assault and murder while identifying the cause of death as drowning.

Her father has demanded that the case should be investigated as a murder.

( With inputs from ANI )

