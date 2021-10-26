TMC demands Goa CM Pramod Sawant's resignation over corruption allegations

After former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik levelled allegations of corruption against the BJP-ruled Goa government, Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the next 72 hours, also demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged corruption.

On a day the Goa Trinamool Congress released the 'People's Chargesheet' to highlight the sufferings of the people of Goa due to misgovernance of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the party's stand was affirmed by former Goa Governor (current Governor of Meghalaya) Satyapal Malik, who in an interview to India Today said, "There was corruption in Goa Government in the handling of everything", added the press note.

"That is why I was removed", Malik further added, "I was removed after I exposed corruption. People who were involved in corruption told the Prime Minister that there was no such thing", stated the press release.

Lashing out at the BJP Government, TMC's Parliamentary panel leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien said, "A Governor appointed by the BJP has made an explosive statement that the Goa Government and the Chief Minister of Goa run a corrupt government in every sphere, whether it was roads or COVID-19," as per the press release.

Minutes later, TMC National Vice-President Shri Luizinho Faleiro said, "The cat is out of the bag. Today, we released the 'People's Chargesheet' against the Government in Goa and made a clear case that there was total mismanagement during the COVID second wave, and today itself Governor Satyapal Malik has corroborated whatever we mentioned in the charge sheet".

A host of Goa TMC leaders including Swati Kerkar, Pratibha Borkar, Priya Rathod, Rajendra Kakodkar, Mario Pinto and Jayesh Shetgaonkar all demanded the immediate resignation of the Chief Minister for the deaths of hundreds due to COVID mismanagement.

