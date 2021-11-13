TMC misled SC for political gains, alleges Tripura minister

Reacting sharply to the Supreme Court's directions to Tripura Police to ensure safety and security of the contesting candidates of opposition parties, state's Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Friday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was misleading the people of Tripura as well as the judiciary by presenting false and fabricated information before the Apex Court.

"We have seen that the Supreme Court of India has come out with a judgement directing the state government to provide security to the contesting candidates. The state government has already communicated the matter to police superintendents of all the districts. But, the TMC through an affidavit to the Supreme Court said that their plea was not heard by the High Court of Tripura but the fact remains, on October 30, the High Court gave a verdict instructing the state government to allow the TMC to organise a political programme in front of Rabindra Bhavan. So, the stand of the Trinamool Congress here in the state and in the Apex Court are self-contradictory," the minister added.

Explaining the TMC's sudden foray into Tripura's political sphere as an "attempt to catch fish in the muddy water", Chowdhury said that they would be given a befitting reply in the days to come.

"We condemn this and want to warn the TMC to refrain from indulging in such mischievous activities. Today, they have tried to make a big political issue out of that apprehending defeat in the forthcoming civic body elections but people of Tripura who are well aware of the rapid political developments taking place in the state will give a befitting reply to the TMC", he pointed out.

The minister also accused the TMC of playing into the hands of the CPIM just to ensure the Left comes to power in the next elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

