TN: CM Stalin inspects rain-affected areas in Chennai, distributes essential items to needy people

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inspected the rain-affected areas in Chennai and distributed essential items to the needy people.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Stalin distributed relief material and food to the needy people in Royapuram and harbour areas of rain-affected Chennai city.

Meanwhile, the state government has also appointed nodal officers in 15 zones to review the situation in Chennai

State health minister Ma Subramanian informed that people living in low lying areas are advised to move to government shelters more than 1 lakh needy people were provided food.

Several parts of Chennai reported extensive waterlogging on Sunday morning after the city recorded heavy overnight rains.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall will occur over Tamil Nadu on November 10-11.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is expected to occur over #TamilNadu on 10th-11th November. Widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days," IMD said.

( With inputs from ANI )

