TN government orders construction of former CM M Karunanidhi's memorial

Tamil Nadu government issued an order for constructing a memorial of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Marina beach, said Tamil Nadu government.

Karunanidhi passed away in 2018. He had entered the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1957 and become the chief minister in 1969 after then chief minister and DMK leader CN Annadurai's death. The DMK leader breathed his last on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after prolonged illness.

Karunanidhi's son Stalin took charge as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan on May 7 after the DMK-led alliance swept the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member Assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor