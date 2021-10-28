TN govt to bear cost of IIT education of labourer's son

Chennai, Oct 28 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday assured P.Arunkumar, son of a labourer who got admission in IIT-Hyderabad that his education cost would be borne by the state.

Stalin appreciated Arunkumar on his achievement.

Hailing from a poor family Arunkumar cleared the Joint Entrance Exam and got admission in the B.Tech-Chemical Engineering course at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad.

He studied in a government school near Tiruchirapalli and cracked the entrance exam in his first attempt.

Incidentally, all the political parties, including the ruling DMK are opposed to the common entrance exam for medical college admission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor