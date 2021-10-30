Tripura: TIPRA holds two-day protest, demands village council elections

Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), which held a two-day sit-in demonstration, has demanded immediate passage of a constitutional amendment bill to empower the Tripura Tribal Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and conduct of village council elections at the earliest.

The party held agitation at TTAADC headquarters, situated at Khumulwng of West Tripura district in the state, and reiterated its demand for 'Greater Tipraland'.

Speaking to , TIPRA President, Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said they had three demands - implementation of Greater Tipraland either going by the constitutional way or otherwise, elections for the village councils which have not been held for long and implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), excluding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tripura.

The protest, which began on October 28, also saw the participation of women, senior TIPRA leaders and activists from the youth wing.

"We are insisting on the Centre, as well as the state, take steps in view of our demands. They cannot deny our demands. We are carrying out protest in a democratic manner," Hrangkhawl said.

