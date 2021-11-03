Tripura violence: NHRC seeks action taken report from State govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report in connection with the recent violence that took place in Tripura's North district.

The NHRC has asked Tripura Chief Secretary, DGP Tripura police and secretary of Tripura state human rights commission for their submission on a complaint filed by Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

The complaint stated, "It is further alleged that on the date so mentioned, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) carried out a rally in an area under North Tripura during which one of the religious places of worship belonging to the minority community was vandalized and two shops were burnt down by the mob who carried out the rally."

"Reports of violence against persons from religious minority communities were also reported but ironically the state machinery acted like a bystander by siding with rioting mobs. It is also stated that post such incidents, there is an atmosphere of immense fear amongst the members of that community in the area with regard to their life and safety. The complainant is seeking the intervention of the Commission in the matter", it further stated.

The complaint also inquired about a host of reports to be submitted within four weeks of time.

NHRC in its order said, "The Commission has considered the complaint and directed its Registry to transmit the copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Tripura and the Director-General of Police, Tripura to submit an action taken report within a period of four weeks."

"The concerned authorities shall also intimate the Commission, if any notice, order etc., has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission? If yes, a copy of such order is also sent to the Commission within four weeks. Let a copy of the complaint be also transmitted to the Secretary of the concerned State Human Rights Commission, calling upon him to inform this Commission the date of cognizance, if any, taken at their end in the instant matter within four weeks," the order further said.

The complainant also alleged in his complaint that AITC supporters were being intimidated by ruling party workers.

"The complainant who is National Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) before Commission has highlighted the issue regarding rising incidents of violence and violence against persons from the religious minority community in the state of Tripura. It is alleged that workers of the ruling party of the state had attacked leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress while they were campaigning in the State. It is also alleged that during such incidents of political violence, one of the sitting Members of Parliament and other workers of AITC sustained injuries, their vehicles were vandalized and belongings were stolen", the complaint stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

