Two Indian Army officers receive Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award

Two Indian Army officers have received the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"Indian Army's Lieutenant Colonel Servesh Dhadwal and Colonel Amit Bisht have been awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Award 2020. Dhadwal has been awarded for his skydiving activities," said Indian Army officials.

Indian Army officer Colonel Amit Bisht, Sena Medal was awarded for his land activities.

Bisht is posted as Principal in Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttrakhand. The officer has scaled more than 20 unscaled and unnamed technical difficult peaks in India and abroad. Recently he also scaled Mount Everest.

Indian Army officer Lieutenant Colonel Servesh Dhadwal was awarded in 2020 for his achievements in the field of skydiving.

The ace skydiving instructor was also a member of the top-secret intelligence unit Technical Support Division which was formed after the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai.

Dhadhwal is the Chief Instructor of the Indian Army Skydiving Team. The officer has further provided Skydiving training to Special Forces of the Indian Army and National Security Guards.

The officer has conducted over 35 Basic and Refresher Skydiving Courses training over 850 personnel with over 7000 skydives since 2008 and over 5000 skydives in the last five years.

He has acquired various certifications and licenses from United States Parachuting Association (USPA).

( With inputs from ANI )

