Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses

By ANI | Published: October 20, 2021 07:58 PM2021-10-20T19:58:19+5:302021-10-20T20:05:12+5:30

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and an audiovisual film to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses | Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses

Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses

Next

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and an audiovisual film to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

As per an official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch a song and an audiovisual film at Red Fort in the national capital.As per an official release, 99.12 cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Union minister of health and family welfare dr mansukh mandaviyaUnion minister of health and family welfare dr mansukh mandaviya