Union Health Minister to launch song to celebrate administration of 100 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses
By ANI | Published: October 20, 2021 07:58 PM2021-10-20T19:58:19+5:302021-10-20T20:05:12+5:30
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday will launch a song and an audiovisual film to celebrate the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.
As per an official release, Union Minister Mandaviya will launch a song and an audiovisual film at Red Fort in the national capital.As per an official release, 99.12 cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
( With inputs from ANI )
