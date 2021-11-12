Union Home Secretary to visit Kolkata

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will be visiting Kolkata on Friday to hold a meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary to discuss pending land acquisition cases for the construction of border fence and road projects.

According to sources, "The visit of Union Home Secretary to Kolkata today is regarding meeting with Chief Secretary to discuss pending land acquisition cases for construction of border fence and road projects, Border Out Posts and Integrated Check Posts."

( With inputs from ANI )

