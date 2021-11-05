UP: 5 killed in mishap on Yamuna expressway

At least five persons were killed in a road mishap on the Mathura-Yamuna expressway on Friday morning, the police informed.

The police further informed that the accident was caused by a collision between a car and a private bus when the bus was on its way from Agra to Noida.

The bus broke the fencing when the bus driver apparently slept at the wheel. Among the dead, 4 car occupants and the bus driver died, the police added.

Police and expressway security personnel have reached the spot. Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

