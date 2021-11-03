UP: Devotees offer prayers at Lete Hanuman Mandir on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Prayagraj

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees offered prayers at Lete Hanuman Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Devotees took to the streets and participated in different processions dedicated to Hanuman Jayanti, called '.

In the wake of the restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, '' processions were numbered but the age-old traditions were religiously followed. Despite that, devotees were filled with enthusiasm and zeal. They were seen chanting '' during the morning processions to Hanuman Mandir and inside the temple as well.

Balvir Giri Mahant, a priest from Prayagraj told ANI, "Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year during the in the (month). The festival is celebrated every year with great ardour and enthusiasm. Like this year, the Hanuman temples are decorated every year. On this occasion, many traditions and rituals are followed including , and offering to ".

On the occasion, Shiv Shankar Lal Vaish spoke toand said," It is a very religious place and wishes come true here if one pays a visit to the temple with longing or a wish. It is the place of and for years people have been religiously praying to him. It is written in the holy books that is resting in Prayagraj and since then the place is deemed sacred".

With inputs from ANI

