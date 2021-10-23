UP: Faizabad railway junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt

Published: October 23, 2021

Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt, informed Chief Minister's (CMO) office on Saturday.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt," CMO tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

