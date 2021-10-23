UP: Faizabad railway junction to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt
By ANI | Published: October 23, 2021 02:02 PM2021-10-23T14:02:26+5:302021-10-23T14:10:02+5:30
Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt, informed Chief Minister's (CMO) office on Saturday.
"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the decision to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt," CMO tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
