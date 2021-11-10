UP law minister gets 'Z' category security cover

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday decided to provide 'Z' category security cover to Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak.

A senior official said that the order regarding security arrangements for Brajesh Pathak has been issued by MHA.

"It was decided after his security and threat perception was examined by the Ministry in consultation with central security agencies. He has been provided 'Z' category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover in Uttar Pradesh," said the official.

The move comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state slated for early next year.

Pathak recently went to Lakhimpur where he met families of slain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

( With inputs from ANI )

