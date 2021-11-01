UP man complains of his blood being 'stolen'

Moradabad (UP), Nov 1 A young man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city has alleged that his acquaintance offered him a cigarette laced with some intoxicant that rendered him unconscious and then extracted blood from him.

In his complaint given to the police, Faizan alleged that he was offered a cigarette while sharing a ride in a vehicle with a fellow resident on Saturday morning.

He was taken for a blood test and then, his blood was extracted, he claimed.

His family said they could not trace him the whole day. They tried calling him on his mobile and it was picked up by someone who claimed to be Faizan's friend.

He returned at night and collapsed at home, they said.

Sanjay Kumar, SHO, said a complaint of abduction and illegal extraction of blood has been filed by the victim's family on Sunday.

He said that the matter was under investigation.

