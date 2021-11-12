UP records 9 fresh COVID-19 infections in last 24 hrs, active cases at 92

Uttar Pradesh reported nine new COVID-19 cases, while seven people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

According to the health department, only four districts out of a total of 75 districts in the state reported COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Lucknow reported five new COVID-19 cases, Lakhimpur Kheri logged two fresh cases, while Gautam Buddha Nagar and Jhansi reported one case each in the last 24 hours.

No new COVID-related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, the health department informed.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 16,87,247, while as many as 22,904 people succumbed to the infection so far.

At present, there are 92 active COVID-19 infections in the state.

According to the official data, India reported 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases and 340 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor