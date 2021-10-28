UP: Woman assaulted in hotel, 2 held

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 28 Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel here.

The accused have been identified as Riyasat and Umaid while the third accused, Sarfaraz, a religious preacher is absconding.

According to reports, the woman was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday by Riyasat and Umaid in a hotel room on the pretext of performing a practice required to legalise re-marriage with her first husband, who had divorced her six months ago. He wanted to marry her again.

The woman informed her brother about the incident who then informed the police.

Vineet Bhatnagar, SP (Meerut) said, "The woman was allegedly raped by two men. An FIR has been registered and two people have been arrested. Further action will be taken on basis of evidence. The woman's statement will be recorded."

