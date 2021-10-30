Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj electric market glitters with lights ahead of Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj electric market is all set to host customers.

The markets are beaming with colourful and decorative lights while the shopkeepers are hoping for better sales this year, owing to eased-up restrictions and a less severe COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the sellers, the demand for Indian goods is more as compared to Chinese goods.

"People are not liking Chinese goods but are liking the Indian goods. We hope that around Diwali the market picks up. There was no work during the COVID-19 in the past two years. But we hope this year in Diwali our sales boost. The customers have started coming into the market," said Pawan, a shopkeeper.

"For the last two years, things were pretty bad, the business was not good, but this year the flow of customers has increased This year Indian goods are more in demand as compared to the Chinese goods," said Ramesh, a shopkeeper.

"This year, there is quite a good flow of customers, I am hoping to buy Indian goods," said Vikas Kumar, a customer.

"I have to come to buy things to decorate the house. Potential is slowly coming back in the market. I am looking for swadeshi products we are not going to buy Chinese goods," said Mahendra Chaurasia.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor