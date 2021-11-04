Uttarakhand CM Dhami along with Governor Gurmeet Singh celebrated Diwali with the soldiers in Chamoli

Published: November 4, 2021

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmeet Singh on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the soldiers in Chamoli district.

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant general (retired) Gurmit Singh on Thursday celebrated Diwali with the soldiers at Mana East Camp, Garhwal Scouts in Chamoli district."

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Dhami and Governor had offered prayers at Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib in Udham Singh Nagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

