Uttarakhand CM slept for 36 hours, did not take preventive measures ahead of heavy rains: Harish Rawat

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday slammed Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for not taking preventive measures despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah inquiring about the preparedness of the state to deal with incessant rains.

"I am grateful to Amit Shah, that asked the state government to take precautionary steps in view of the heavy rain alert issued 36 hours before," he said.

Amit Shah sought details about the precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert.

At the time of the Kedarnath floods, Congress removed the then CM of state Vijay Bahuguna, added Rawat.

"During the crisis triggered by the Kedarnath floods, Congress removed the then chief minister. This time the state government was sleeping for 36 hours before the incessant rains in Uttarkhand despite a warning by the Amit Shah," said Rawat while talking to the media.

"No administration official was informed not even police was informed that evacuation of people living in the low lying areas should be conducted considering the rains," he stated.

"There is no water tankers or cleaning facility available in the flood-affected areas. The fact is that the government has failed badly," he further stated.

Earlier on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government will constitute a high-powered committee to monitor reconstruction work after the damage caused by incessant rainfall.

Amit Shah had conducted an aerial survey of the areas affected by the natural calamity and assessed the damage and reviewed the relief work.

"Under the leadership of Modiji, we were able to reduce the loss of life and property to a great extent due to the coordination between central and state government and rescue agencies and timely warnings," he said.

"I held a high-level review meeting with officials of the state and Centre over the natural calamity in Uttarakhand. Due to timely rainfall alerts, the extent of damage could be controlled. Now, the Char Dham Yatra has resumed," he said.

The death toll due to natural calamity in Uttarakhand has mounted to 72 and four people are still missing, said the Uttarakhand government on Sunday.

Also, 224 houses were damaged in rain-related incidents.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor