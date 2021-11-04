Uttarakhand cuts VAT on petrol by Rs 2

Welcoming Centre's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a reduction in VAT on petrol by Rs 2 per litre in the state.

With this, petrol prices in Uttarakhand will go down by Rs 7 from tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, the CM shared a video wherein he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision and said, "Petrol will be Rs 7 cheaper in Uttarakhand. On the decision of the Central Government to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on behalf of all the people of the state."

"The Uttarakhand government has also decided to give an additional relief of Rs 2 per litre on petrol," he added.

Apart from Uttarakhand, state governments of Karnataka, Goa, Assam and Tripura have also reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre in their states.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor