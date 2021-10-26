Uttarakhand: SDRF retrieves bodies of 5 trekkers, 1 still missing

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday retrieved bodies of five trekkers who were part of a team of six, who had gone missing at Sundardunga trek in Kapkot of Bageshwar district.

According to the SDRF official statement, the search and rescue operation is being carried out by SDRF teams for the last four days in which intensive search was being done.

The Humrah Rescue team of H.K.Hirdesh Parihar conducted an intensive search in extreme conditions in the high altitude area and had identified the five bodies of trackers between Nakund and Bhanar near Devikund, it informed.

The operation was also carried out by the other team from the helicopter.

During heavy snowfall, the bodies buried in thick snow were pulled out by the SDRF team and were transported by helicopter to Kapkot where their post-mortem will be done.

The Inspector-General of Police, SDRF Pushpak Jyoti, Deputy Inspector General of Police, SDRF Ridhim Agrawal, and Commander SDRF, Navneet Singh are monitoring the rescue operation moment by moment and necessary guidelines are being given to the rescue teams.

( With inputs from ANI )

