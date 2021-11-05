Vadodara: Devotees offer prayers at Swaminarayan Temple on first day of Gujarati New Year

Devotees offered prayers at Vadodara's Swaminarayan Temple on Friday to mark the first day of the Gujarati new year.

While speaking to ANI, a temple official, said, "Around 22,000 devotees are expected to visit the temple today. All COVID-19 guidelines, including wearing of face masks and physical distancing, are being followed."

Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas, marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

On this day people visit the temple to offer puja to deities. Dressed up in festival finery, people meet their relatives and friends to wish them a new year.

The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it marks the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day. The enterprising people, mostly engaged in business, herald their Bestu Varas with celebrations, feast and revelry.

Gujarati New Year also coincides with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.

( With inputs from ANI )

