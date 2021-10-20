VIDEO! Congress MLA thrashes man to death after he asks, "What have you done for the village"

MLA Joginder Pal of Bhoa constituency of Pathankot has once again created a stir in Punjab politics. Pal has beaten up a young man who asked him what he did for the village. A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which Joginder Pal is seen beating the youth to death along with police and his activists. A news channel shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

According to the information received, this video is from Navratri. MLA Joginder Pal had participated in the program in the village. While he was speaking, a man asked him, "What have you done for the village?" This infuriated the MLA and he started beating the person directly. He was beaten to death by police and some activists as well.

The whole incident was recorded on video after which it went viral on social media. After the video went viral, the MLA has come under fire. It will be important to see what action the party will take now.