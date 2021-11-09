Video! Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav sips tea at Jharsuguda Railway Station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav conducted a surprise inspection of Jharsuguda railway station in Odisha on Tuesday. During his visit, he also inquired about the cleanliness arrangements at the station premises and the operation of trains.

The minister also had tea and biscuits at the railway station. Vaishnav also took to Twitter and posted the video.

Take a look:

Morning tea ☕️ at Jharsuguda Railway Station. pic.twitter.com/Syt1PBFRgI — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 9, 2021

Vaishnav also held a high level review meeting with officials of South Eastern Railway (SER) and East Coast Railway (ECoR) at Jharsuguda, Odisha and reviewed different railway projects. Apart from Archana Joshi, General Manager of SER and ECoR, Principal Officers of SER, ECoR and South East Central Railway were also present in the meeting.



