Wanted criminal, associate killed by villagers in MP's Gwalior
By ANI | Published: November 9, 2021 09:53 AM2021-11-09T09:53:19+5:302021-11-09T10:00:07+5:30
A criminal with a reward of Rs 10,000, and another man accompanying him, was killed with an axe at Dharmpura village in Gijorra, Gwalior following a dispute with villagers on Monday.
"We reached the spot after receiving information from Dharmpura village in Gijorra where two bodies were found. Out of two, one was identified as a criminal carrying a 10,000 reward," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sanghi.
"During the investigation, it was revealed that two were killed in a clash with villagers," the SP further said.
Further investigation is going on.
( With inputs from ANI )
