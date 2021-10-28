West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday was discharged from AIIMS Delhi where he was admitted after testing positive for malaria.

''Grateful to Dr Randeep Guleria, Director #aiimsdelhi & Dr @neerajnischal, his dedicated team for effectively & comprehensively addressing health issues. Leaving AIIMS in a state of fitness. Greatly appreciate the professionalism by AIIMS Doctors & Nursing Staff. Very commendable," said Dhankhar in a tweet.

The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor