West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS
By ANI | Published: October 28, 2021 12:12 PM2021-10-28T12:12:05+5:302021-10-28T16:58:41+5:30
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday was discharged from AIIMS Delhi where he was admitted after testing positive for malaria.
''Grateful to Dr Randeep Guleria, Director #aiimsdelhi & Dr @neerajnischal, his dedicated team for effectively & comprehensively addressing health issues. Leaving AIIMS in a state of fitness. Greatly appreciate the professionalism by AIIMS Doctors & Nursing Staff. Very commendable," said Dhankhar in a tweet.
The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor