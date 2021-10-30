WHO Covaxin recognition: Millions of people vaccinated with Covaxin ready re-vaccinate with Covishield

India is still awaiting the World Health Organization's decision on indigenous vaccine Covaxin's recognition. Millions of people have lost sleep over the non-approval of Covaxin. What is special is that people who want to go abroad, were facing difficulties in the absence of Covaxin's recognition by the WHO.

The case has reached the Supreme Court. Some are even willing to be vaccinated by Covishield.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will wait for the WHO's decision on indigenous vaccine Covaxin's recognition, before taking up a plea seeking permission for voluntary re-vaccination with Covishield, for those fully vaccinated with Covaxin, so as to enable them to travel abroad.

Covaxin has been waiting for several days for WHO's emergency clearance. Restrictions on foreign tours for people who have taken CovaXin will be relaxed after WHO's permission. In addition, Covaxin can be exported to other countries. WHO permission is required to supply Covaxin to another country. Adding Covaxin to the WHO's list of emergency uses will alleviate these problems.

So far, WHO has approved 6 vaccines for emergency use. These include Pfizer Biotech, SK Bio, Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca, Modern and Synopharm vaccines. European countries and the United States are reluctant to allow vaccinated people to enter the country because of the lack of vaccine. These people are considered unvaccinated. Some countries have approved Indian vaccines. It includes countries like Mexico, Nepal, Philippines, Iran, Mauritius, Oman.

The Bharat Biotech has submitted its application for approval as late as April 2021 and in May people came to know many countries are not allowing entry of those who are vaccinated with vaccines other than those enlisted in WHO's emergency use list, it added.