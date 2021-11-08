Why hasn't corruption ended? asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on demonetisation anniversary

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Centre for calling demonetisation a success and asked if the step had been successful, why hasn't corruption ended and black money failed to return to the country.

"If demonetization was successful then - Why hasn't corruption ended? Why didn't the black money returned? Why hasn't the economy gone cashless? Why nothing has been done to stop terrorism? Why inflation has not been controlled? #DemonetisationDisaster," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on the fifth anniversary of demonetisation.

Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Centre for the decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel was taken "out of fear" of the upcoming Assembly elections.

"This is a decision out of fear, not from the heart. The vasooli government will get an answer for its loot in the coming elections," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The central government on Wednesday reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively which is effective starting today. Meanwhile, some state governments also reduced VAT on the two petroleum products.

This comes after the Finance Ministry urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government announced a reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 7. Gujarat, Manipur, Tripura, Karnataka and Goa governments also announced a reduction on VAT on the two petroleum products by the same margin.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor