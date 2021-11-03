Widespread rain/snow forecast for J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 3 While the minimum temperatures continued to drop in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday, the weather office has forecast widespread rain/snow beginning from Thursday night.

"Widespread intermittent light to moderate rain/snow (over higher reaches) is most likely to occur during Thursday and Friday nights," the Met Department said.

"This may led to temporary disruption of surface transportation on Zojila Pass, Mughal road, Banihal-Ramban axis, Sinthan Top," it added.

The weather office added that there was no forecast of a major snowfall till November 10.

On Thursday, Srinagar recorded 2.0 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.0 and Gulmarg minus 1.6 as their minimum temperatures.

Leh town recorded minus 0.7 degree Celsius, Kargil minus 2.0 and Drass minus 11.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius, Katra 11.3, Batote 4.1, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 2.8 as the minimum temperatures.

