Will raise matter in Parliament if justice not served, says Goa TMC delegation on Siddhi Naik's death

The Goa Trinamool Congress on Monday extended full support to the family of late Siddhi Naik, a 19-year-old girl who was found dead on a beach in Calangute, North Goa on August 12, 2021, said a press release.

A TMC MP delegation including Lok Sabha members Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo met the bereaved family at their residence in Aldona and assured them that they would raise the matter in the Parliament if justice is not served, added the press release.

The visit is symbolic as it comes three days after Siddhi's 20th birth anniversary. Also, it is for the first time that sitting MPs have visited the family at their residence, stated the press release.

The victim's father who got emotional at this heartfelt gesture by Goa TMC said, "This government is murderous. Doctors did not confirm whether it was a case of suicide or murder but they concluded it was a case of drowning. How did they reach this conclusion?", as per the press release.

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra said, "The Goa police have not followed standard procedure. Everyone seems to be hand-in-glove to cover this case up. We will raise this case in Delhi".

The family of the victim then narrated the series of events that took place after their daughter's untimely demise which highlighted how the Goa Police harassed them at every step of the way.

The family claimed that this was 'a botch-up by the Goa Police to protect someone influential.'

Shocked at what had transpired, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo too raised the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and reiterated that the Goa TMC would continue to fight for Siddhi Naik until justice is met.

( With inputs from ANI )

