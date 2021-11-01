Will rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as 'Kittur Karnataka', says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that the Mumbai-Karnataka region will be renamed as 'Kittur Karnataka' in the coming days.

Bommai's announcement came after hoisting the national and Kannada flag at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru. He said that the Hyderabad-Karnataka region has been already renamed as 'Kalyana Karnataka'.

"I have already announced that in the upcoming cabinet, we have decided to rename Mumbai Karnataka, will discuss it in coming cabinet meeting and rename it in coming days," he said.

The Chief Minister argued that after the unification of Karnataka, border disputes started and later it was settled but still the quarrel is taking place.

"Is there any meaning in calling this region Mumbai Karnataka, when so many things happening? What is the point in calling it Mumbai Karnataka?" Bommai questioned.

Talking about changing the name of the said region, Bommai said, "The lifestyle of the people of that region should change along with the name. Regional imbalance should go and development should happen. All the people of the state should be happy, our government is trying for it. Our government has determined not to let any area become backwards, whether at the Taluk level, district level or regional level."

Talking about the development of Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka, the Chief Minister said, "There are funds in Kalyana Karnataka region for the developmental works. In the upcoming budget, our government will reserve Rs 3000 crore special package for overall development. Similarly, for the overall development of Kittur Karnataka, we will make plans and we are committed to the overall development of Kittur Karnataka."

( With inputs from ANI )

