Woman nursing officer faces harassment at military station in Punjab, Army orders inquiry

Indian Army ordered an inquiry after a military nursing service lady officer faced harassment on duty at a military station in Punjab.

"A case of alleged harassment of a serving women military nursing service officer has been reported in one of the military stations in Punjab. Investigations as per due procedure mandated by guidelines listed in various laws enacted by the Parliament as well as the Supreme Court to prevent sexual harassment of women soldiers are in progress," Indian Army sources told ANI.

Military Nursing Service comprises women only who are posted all over the country at military stations and hospitals for assisting doctors and helping in treatment.

"Indian Army is committed to providing a safe and secure working environment to all ranks. It is reiterated that the Army practices zero tolerance towards violation of established guidelines wherein all such allegations are promptly investigated and taken to a logical conclusion," the sources said.

The incident took place recently and investigations are underway to ensure quick justice.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor