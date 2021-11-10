Woman wrestler, her brother shot dead in Haryana's Sonipat

A wrestler and her brother were shot dead and their mother hospitalised after her coach and his friends opened fire at them in Halalpur village of Haryana's Sonipat district on Wednesday, police said.

Earlier in the day, several news outlets had mistaken the deceased, Nisha Dahiya (21) for a national-level medallist with the same name.

According to police. prima facie the deceased and her 18-year-old brother were shot dead at the academy she trained in, by her coach and his friends.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonipat, Rahul Sharma said, "This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) and medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are two different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat and is at an event now"

"They (deceased) were siblings from Halalpur village. A formal statement is awaited but prima facie it was found that the girl used to come to this academy for practice; she and her brother were shot dead by her coach and his friends. Their mother has been hospitalised at PGI Rohtak," the SP said.

An investigation in the case is underway and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, national-level medallist wrestler Nisha Dahiya put out a video message stating that she was alive.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," Dahiya said in the message issued by the Wrestling Federation of India.

Dahiya had on Friday won the bronze medal in the 72 kg weight class at the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

( With inputs from ANI )

