Women celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in J-K's Poonch

Women celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with Indian army soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Saturday.

Women applied 'tika' on the forehead of the army personnel and performed other rituals.

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolizing the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for the long life and happiness of their brothers by performing the 'tika' ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya.

As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya.

( With inputs from ANI )

