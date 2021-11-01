Yashni Nagarajan, ranked 57th in UPSC exam along with full-time job

Many people dream of passing the Union Public Service Commission examination. For this they study 12-14 hours a day. Youngsters who are obsessed with the goal of becoming IAS officers are doing their best for UPSC. However, very few people succeed in the exams. Yashni Nagarajan from Arunachal Pradesh is one of them. But Yashni studied for only 4-5 days a day and achieved spectacular success in UPSC exams.

Yashni Nagarajan completed her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh. After high school, she enrolled at the National Institute of Engineering in Papum Pare district. She holds an engineering degree in electrical and electronics. After doing BTech, Yashni got a job. But the dream of becoming an IAS officer did not let her rest. So she decided to take the UPSC exam. However, it was difficult to prepare for the exam while working full time. However, with good planning of time, Yashni prepared for the exam.

Despite working full time, Yashni took time out to study. She used to get 4-5 hours a day. During this time she used to study. On weekends like Saturday, Sunday she used to dedicate more time for study. Yashni did not succeed in the first two attempts. But on the third attempt, she succeeded. She came 834th in the country. She was not satisfied with this. Therefore, Yashni decided to take the exam for the fourth time. In the fourth attempt, she came 57th in the country.