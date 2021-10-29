Yet to receive response from administration, say kin of UP farmers who died due to fertiliser shortage

Before Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Lalitpur to meet the families of deceased farmers who died due to fertiliser shortage in the region, the relatives of dead farmers on Friday alleged that they have not received any help from the administration.

Two of the deaths reportedly happened due to farmers hanging themselves to their deaths after not being able to obtain fertilisers for their crops. The other two farmers fell sick while standing in queues for fertilisers for 3-4 days.

A relative of one of the deceased farmers while speaking t reporters said, "He (the deceased farmer) was standing in a queue for fertilisers for two days and died there on the spot after collapsing there. He had four acres of land. We have not received any help from the administration so far."

Another relative said, "My son was standing in a queue for the fertiliser and he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital and was discharged after the doctor said he was fine. The next day, he was in the queue once again, he collapsed again and died. The administration has not taken notice of us."

The relative of another farmer said that the deceased, who was his brother, hanged himself to death after he was not able to obtain fertilisers for his crops even after standing in a queue for days.

"We have not received any help from the administration," he added.

The visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is the All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, to Lalitpur comes ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

