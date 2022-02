Yogi Adityanath extends greeting to people on Diwali

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali.

The UP Chief Minister said, "Hearty Diwali greetings to the people of the state. We have 16 and a half lakh government employees and 4 lakh police forces in the state. I appeal to all of them to adopt a family and celebrate Diwali with them. Distribute sweets to the children."

Speaking on the Deepotsav, Yogi said, "Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an important event of the nation and the world. This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes."

The administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya for Deepotsav ahead of Diwali.

SIT commandos, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) force and Rapid Action Force jawans have been deployed to ensure security. Drones will be used to keep an eye on the event and via announcements, it is being ensured that there is no chaos at the site of the fair.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

( With inputs from ANI )

