England rugby captain Owen Farrell tests positive for COVID-19

England rugby team captain Owen Farrell has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game against Tonga.

Farrell will remain in isolation and will be doing LFT and PCR test again on Friday.

"Owen Farrell will miss today's Captain's Run training session after receiving a positive PCR test result for COVID. He will remain in isolation and will be LFT and PCR tested again today. All other player and staff PCR test results received are negative," England Rugby tweeted.

England opened their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium.

According to England Rugby, Tom Curry (No.8), Ellis Genge (loose-head prop) and Courtney Lawes have been named England vice-captains for the Autumn Nations Series and all start against Tonga.

( With inputs from ANI )

