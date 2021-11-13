WWE legend Rob Van Dam ties the knot with Katie Forbes in Las Vegas

Rob Van Dam has tied the knot, marrying Katie Forbes in a ceremony in Las Vegas. RVD and Forbes have been together since 2016 and appear to have become husband and wife in a private ceremony attended only by those closest to the couple. Former WWE pair Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were two of the names in attendance, and shared a couple of images of the wedding ceremony between Van Dam and Forbes.

Van Dam and Forbes worked together in IMPACT Wrestling, with Forbes accompanying RVD during his feud with Sami Callihan in the IMPACT Zone last year, and was by The Whole Damn Show's side when he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in April. The duo left IMPACT Wrestling in September of last year and RVD wrestled his most recent match in September for Battleground Championship Wrestling. The WWE Hall Of Famer has since said he is open to returning to the ring again in the future.

