350 fake voter cards, two dummy EVMs seized in Patna district

Patna, Oct 21 Two persons were arrested in Patna district on Thursday for allegedly making fake voter cards and a couple of dummy Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) seized from them, police said.

ASP, Danapur, Sayyad Imran Masood said that the two were arrested from the Bihta area in a raid.

"We have received information about EVMs being procured in one of the houses which was adjoining a polling booth in the Bihta area. Accordingly, we formed a dedicated team which raided that house. During the search, we found 350 fake voter identity cards and two dummy EVMs," he said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had made fake voter identity cards of those persons who are not residing in the panchayat but whose names are still present in the voter list. Those fake voter identity cards were prepared to be used for voting in the panchayat elections," Masood said.

"The investigation is currently underway to arrest other persons involved in this fraudulent activity. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC in Bihta police station and a copy has been also sent to the State Election Commission office in Patna," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor